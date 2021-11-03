Short Interest in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Decreases By 27.3%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V stock. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Exos Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V alerts:

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.