Short Interest in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Declines By 20.4%

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,500 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 231,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $30,277.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 5,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $203,854.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 52,299 shares of company stock worth $1,989,451 over the last ninety days. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 735.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 61,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
