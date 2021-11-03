Short Interest in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Declines By 20.4%

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,500 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 231,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $30,277.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 5,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $203,854.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 52,299 shares of company stock worth $1,989,451 over the last ninety days. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 735.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 61,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAT stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $38.85. 593,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,618. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.82, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.