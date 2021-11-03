Short Interest in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Expands By 18.1%

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,800 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on MITT. BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of MITT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. 50,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $14.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $11,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,120,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,053,000 after buying an additional 139,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 47.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 311,660 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 79.1% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 955,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 421,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 926,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 392,302 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.