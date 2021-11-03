Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €210.00 by Berenberg Bank

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €183.40 ($215.76).

SAE opened at €135.60 ($159.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.26. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 1-year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €141.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

