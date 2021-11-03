Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €210.00 by Berenberg Bank

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €183.40 ($215.76).

SAE opened at €135.60 ($159.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.26. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 1-year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €141.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

