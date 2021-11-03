Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Shift4 Payments to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Shift4 Payments to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -61.06 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.44. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $104.11.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shift4 Payments stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Shift4 Payments worth $12,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

