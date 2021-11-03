Shard Price Hits $0.0913 on Major Exchanges (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Shard coin can currently be bought for $0.0913 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shard has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $3.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

