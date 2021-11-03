Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Severn Trent presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Severn Trent stock opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $40.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

