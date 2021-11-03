Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

SQNS stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,668. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $207.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.89. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $9.57.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sequans Communications stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Sequans Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.