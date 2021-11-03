Semux Trading Up 5.2% This Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Semux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $78,847.78 and $12.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00077611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009943 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007436 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005643 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003131 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003674 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

