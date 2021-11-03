Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.69. Semtech posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

SMTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.18.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

SMTC stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.78. 272,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.51. Semtech has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $89.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.