Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at B. Riley

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMLR. TheStreet raised shares of Semler Scientific from a d- rating to an a- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semler Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Semler Scientific from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued an average rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $111.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $754.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76. Semler Scientific has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.77 and its 200 day moving average is $116.02.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 68.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $161,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $672,100. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $1,380,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

