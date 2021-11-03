Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

CYH stock opened at $13.07 on Monday. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,038,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 19.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 361,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

