Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sealed Air updated its FY21 guidance to $3.50-$3.60 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.600 EPS.

NYSE SEE traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.39. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sealed Air stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 267.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 652,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Sealed Air worth $53,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

