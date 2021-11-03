Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Down 26.1% in October

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Scully Royalty by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 25,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Scully Royalty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. grew its stake in Scully Royalty by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 2,978,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after acquiring an additional 245,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Scully Royalty by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Scully Royalty by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 779,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,396 shares during the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SRL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,558. Scully Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

