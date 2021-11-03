Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Director Purchases $30,067.20 in Stock

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Director Paul S. Hoffner purchased 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,067.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.30). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 28.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $640,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

