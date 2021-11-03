Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires $198,056.00 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Istar Inc. bought 9,861 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $742,138.86.

On Friday, October 29th, Istar Inc. bought 13,424 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.49 per share, with a total value of $999,953.76.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,486 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.14 per share, with a total value of $999,852.04.

On Monday, October 25th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,621 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.41 per share, with a total value of $999,917.61.

On Friday, October 22nd, Istar Inc. bought 13,174 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.90 per share, with a total value of $999,906.60.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Istar Inc. bought 13,185 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.84 per share, with a total value of $999,950.40.

On Monday, October 18th, Istar Inc. bought 13,358 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $999,979.88.

On Friday, October 15th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,265 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.38 per share, with a total value of $999,915.70.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,211 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.69 per share, with a total value of $999,940.59.

On Monday, October 11th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,442 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.46 per share, with a total value of $974,007.32.

Shares of SAFE traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.96. 82,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,777. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.57. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67 and a beta of -0.31.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Safehold by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after buying an additional 23,895 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Safehold by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

