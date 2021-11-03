Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised Ryanair from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Redburn Partners raised Ryanair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $108.24 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.48.

RYAAY opened at $118.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $121.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 638.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 532.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

