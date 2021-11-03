Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in October

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,240,900 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 6,705,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.8 days.

RYDAF traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $22.51. 5,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,186. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell Plc engages in the oil and natural gas production. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment manages liquefied natural gas activities and the conversion of natural gas into gas to liquids fuels and other products.

