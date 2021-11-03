Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in October

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,240,900 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 6,705,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.8 days.
RYDAF traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $22.51. 5,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,186. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $25.00.
Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile
Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.