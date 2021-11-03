Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to C$24.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACDVF. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Canada in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

OTCMKTS:ACDVF traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.36. 59,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,347. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.46. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

