ROOBEE Price Tops $0.0091 on Top Exchanges (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $23.25 million and $1.84 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00023090 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.02 or 0.00248953 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 447.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,652,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

