Rogers Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.74 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $9.74 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $269.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.52. Rogers has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $272.01.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Rogers by 29.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,054,000 after buying an additional 65,469 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Rogers during the second quarter worth $12,095,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Rogers by 27.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,751,000 after buying an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Rogers by 71.0% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,395,000 after buying an additional 38,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the first quarter worth $6,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

