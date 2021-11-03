Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $66.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RVLV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $3,749,529.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $12,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,696,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,140,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,621,678. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded up $2.95 on Friday, reaching $75.71. The company had a trading volume of 90,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,641. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $78.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

