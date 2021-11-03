Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ REVH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. 5,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,654. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVH. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,365,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

