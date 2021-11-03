Research Analysts Set Expectations for McDonald’s Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.97.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $249.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $186.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $252.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.41.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 94.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,914,319,000 after purchasing an additional 380,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after acquiring an additional 445,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.