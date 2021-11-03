Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Up 28.8% in October

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,162,900 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the September 30th total of 903,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.2 days.

RNECF traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.63. 480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,619. Renesas Electronics has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.