RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 40.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,823 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $152.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.62. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $185.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RNR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.50.

In other news, EVP Ian D. Branagan acquired 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $495,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $2,162,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

