Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.00.

RS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $700,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,915,000 after acquiring an additional 126,663 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 847,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,724,000 after acquiring an additional 48,660 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RS traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,101. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $107.36 and a 52 week high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

