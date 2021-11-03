Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.
NYSE:RM traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.00. 77,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,339. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.77. Regional Management has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a current ratio of 28.98. The company has a market cap of $545.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.46.
Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regional Management stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 130.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Regional Management worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.
Regional Management Company Profile
Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.
See Also: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.