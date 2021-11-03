RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RDHL. BTIG Research decreased their price target on RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of RDHL opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $249.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.47.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 303.29%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 75,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

