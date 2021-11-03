Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.60

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.60 and last traded at $39.56, with a volume of 28152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Rayonier alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

In other news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at $477,650.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rayonier during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Rayonier by 258.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 103.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.