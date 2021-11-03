Rarible Price Up 27.7% This Week (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for $22.42 or 0.00036049 BTC on major exchanges. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $115.77 million and approximately $14.04 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00050144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.62 or 0.00221267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00097528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004224 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible (CRYPTO:RARI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,163,534 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

