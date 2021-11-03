Randolph C. Blazer Sells 10,000 Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,200,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.30. 168,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,099. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.31. ASGN Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 4,262.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASGN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.60.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

