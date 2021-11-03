Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Down 31.0% in October

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the September 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 313,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

RDWR traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 318,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,986. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.00, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. Radware has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Radware by 48.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Radware by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Radware by 5,510.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Radware by 24.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Radware by 52,980.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

