Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QUISF remained flat at $$1.02 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 53,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,907. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.20 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Quisitive Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.30.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.