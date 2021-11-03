QuickX Protocol Price Tops $0.0161 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $8.02 million and $31,326.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00050670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.00224116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00099217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011797 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QCX is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

