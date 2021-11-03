Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.780-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $108.10 million-$108.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.13 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.160-$3.180 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Get Qualys alerts:

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.18. 743,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,735. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.04 and a beta of 0.67. Qualys has a 12 month low of $87.75 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.98.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $3,881,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,119,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,787,219.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,096,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 698,213 shares of company stock valued at $81,448,956. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.