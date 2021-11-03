Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issued By Piper Sandler

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of i3 Verticals in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

IIIV stock opened at $21.73 on Monday. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.88 million, a PE ratio of -63.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.65.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 44.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.