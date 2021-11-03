Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg anticipates that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

TEVA stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 688,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,008,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after buying an additional 678,527 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,668,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,216,000 after purchasing an additional 347,894 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $1,943,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.