Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Reduced by Analyst

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) – B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Viavi Solutions in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.38 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of VIAV opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.69 and a beta of 0.73. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $37,583.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $201,571.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,274 shares of company stock worth $483,437. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

