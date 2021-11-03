Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Oshkosh Co. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Oshkosh in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.36. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2022 earnings at $6.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSK has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

OSK opened at $111.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $137.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 5.1% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,083,000 after purchasing an additional 161,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 33.3% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

