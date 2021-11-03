Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boot Barn in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

BOOT stock opened at $109.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.22 and a 200 day moving average of $83.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $110.38.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,056,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,968,000 after buying an additional 57,607 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 679,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,136,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $34,902,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.