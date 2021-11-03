Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Issued By Truist Securiti

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

KDP stock opened at $35.97 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 211,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,286,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.