Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Kearny Financial Corp. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kearny Financial in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21.

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kearny Financial has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $13.77.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 696.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

