Prudential Financial Inc. Has $166.97 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,001 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 82,371 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $166,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $496.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $499.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $461.40 and a 200-day moving average of $422.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.52%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.43.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

