Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,673 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $135,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow stock opened at $686.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $652.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $575.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $704.82. The stock has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 467.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total transaction of $417,357.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,728.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,273 shares of company stock valued at $15,509,702. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $716.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.