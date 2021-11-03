Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.76% of Provident Financial worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 514,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 134,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 409,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Provident Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PROV opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.61. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

