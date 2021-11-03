Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

PB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.80.

NYSE:PB opened at $77.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $83.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 498.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.