PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.240-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $63 million-$64 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.86 million.PROS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PRO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.42. 364,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,782. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PROS will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PROS stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 85,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.62% of PROS worth $32,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

