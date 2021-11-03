Profound Medical (PROF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Profound Medical to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 333.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 million. On average, analysts expect Profound Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

NASDAQ PROF opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Profound Medical has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $28.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $270.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PROF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Profound Medical from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.