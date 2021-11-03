Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,371,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 392,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.11% of Entegris worth $1,890,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 109.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.44.

In other news, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $708,450.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,857,449 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENTG stock opened at $143.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.15. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.55 and a 12-month high of $144.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.